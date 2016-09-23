Belarus mulling visa-free travel for citizens of many countries

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is compiling a list of countries for which it plans to introduce a visa-free entry, Director of the National Agency of Investment and Privatization of Belarus (NIAP) Natalya Nikandrova said during the online conference hosted by BelTA on 22 September.

"The visa-free entry will be granted to all categories of short-term visitors arriving in Belarus through Minsk National Airport. The list of countries is long. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently working on it. This needs time," Natalya Nikandrova noted.



In her words, NIAP put forward an initiative to facilitate visa procedures in late 2015. "We have gained support from many ministries, agencies, public organizations that are interested in the facilitation or cancelation of the visa regime with a view to further development and strengthening of the tourist potential," Natalya Nikandrova said.



According to her, the experience of the EEU member states has been taken into account. Belarus' rivals in part of attracting investments made use of the opportunity to cancel visas in order to lure foreign companies, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.