    10:51, 04 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Belarus officially joins SCO, becoming its 10th member state

    Belarus flag
    Photo credit: shutterstock

    Today at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, the Republic of Belarus was officially accepted as a full member of the organization, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The leaders of the SCO member countries signed a resolution of SCO Council of Heads of State on completing the process of the Republic of Belarus joining the organization and granting it the status of a full member of the SCO.

    President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko
    Photo credit: Silk Way TV channel

    “In this regard, I would like to greet the President of the Republic of Belarus. In a short period of time, your country has completed all the necessary procedures on the way to full membership in the SCO. If there are no objections, I propose to begin the meeting with the ceremony of signing documents on the admission of the Republic of Belarus to the SCO member states,” says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Earlier it was reported that the SCO summit had kicked off in the Kazakh capital with the official handshake ceremony. 

    SCO summit
    SCO summit Photo credit: Silk Way TV channel

     

    SCO Belarus SCO Summit
