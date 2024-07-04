Belarus officially joins SCO, becoming its 10th member state

Today at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, the Republic of Belarus was officially accepted as a full member of the organization, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The leaders of the SCO member countries signed a resolution of SCO Council of Heads of State on completing the process of the Republic of Belarus joining the organization and granting it the status of a full member of the SCO.

Photo credit: Silk Way TV channel

“In this regard, I would like to greet the President of the Republic of Belarus. In a short period of time, your country has completed all the necessary procedures on the way to full membership in the SCO. If there are no objections, I propose to begin the meeting with the ceremony of signing documents on the admission of the Republic of Belarus to the SCO member states,” says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

