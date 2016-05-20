Belarus' Parliament to consider ratification of EEU-Vietnam FTA next week

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus' Parliament will consider the ratification of the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and Vietnam next week, Belarus Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said when speaking at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Government.

“I am convinced that this agreement, which is the EEU's first international document, will come into force this year,” he said.

The head of government said that Belarus welcomes the suggestion of the Kazakh Presidency to declare 2016 the year to deepen economic relations of the EEU with third countries and key integration associations.

The Belarusian head of government drew attention to the fact that the Eurasian Economic Commission recently adopted directives to hold negotiations with China, and gave the green light to the consultations with Iran. According to him, Belarus jointly with the Eurasian Economic Commission and EEU partners will take an active part in international projects, while defending national economic interests. “First of all this is about the increasing of the Belarusian export to these countries and ensuring adequate protection of domestic producers,” Andrei Kobyakov said.

The heads of government of the EEU member states decided to hold a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk on 28 October.

Source: BELTA