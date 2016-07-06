Belarus, Philippines explore possibilities of expanding economic cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation Igor Petrishenko met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines to the Russian Federation and concurrently to the Republic of Belarus Carlos D. Sorreta, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed the entire range of bilateral relations in the context of the agreements reached during the Ambassador's visit to Minsk for the presentation of credentials.



During the meeting, special attention was paid to the ways of expanding trade and economic cooperation, intensifying the political dialogue, and developing the legal framework of the bilateral relations, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.