Belarus PM headed to Kazakhstan for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus Prime Minister Sergei Rumas is off on a working visit to Kazakhstan to attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, spokesman for the government Vladislav Sychevich told BelTA.

"During the meeting in Almaty, the heads of government are set to discuss 12 issues, including distribution of import customs duties between the budgets of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), regulation of the alcohol market in the EAEU, application of anti-dumping measures against herbicides, originating from the European Union, the macroeconomic situation in the EAEU member states, mutual trade in 2018, and freedom of movement of goods, services and labor in the EAEU," Vladislav Sychevich said.



Sergei Rumas is scheduled to take part in the international forum "Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization 2.0. Innovation Ecosystem of Eurasia", Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.