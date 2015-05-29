Belarus PM to attend CIS Heads of Government Council meeting in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus Premier Andrei Kobyakov has left for Kazakhstan to take part in the meetings of the CIS Heads of Government Council and the Eurasian Interstate Council that are due in Burabay today (May 29), BelTA learnt from the press service of the Belarusian government.

The program of the visit will include bilateral meetings with Prime Ministers of Armenia, Vietnam, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

The CIS Heads of Government Council will consider 20 draft documents on cooperation in the CIS. As for the economic sector, the parties will discuss joint steps in addressing the issues in the financial and economic field, progress made in the implementation of the adopted documents that regulate innovative cooperation and outline events for 2015-2016 as part of the interstate innovative cooperation program through 2020.

The CIS heads of government will determine the main cooperation areas in forestry and timber industry for the next 10 years. The meeting will also consider the draft concept on CIS interregional and border cooperation through 2020 and the action plan on its implementation. The agenda of the meeting will also comprise humanitarian documents, BelTA reports.

The agenda of the Eurasian Interstate Council meeting will comprise issues on trade dynamics in the Customs Union and the Single Economic Space in 2010-2014 and proposals to increase mutual trade in the Eurasian Economic Union.