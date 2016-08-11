Belarus PM to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Sochi

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov went to Russia to attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council which will take place in Sochi on 12 August, BelTA learned from spokesman for the Belarusian Prime Minister Vladislav Sychevich.

It is expected that the meeting will be held in narrow and expanded formats.

The agenda of the meeting includes six issues. The council will consider sending the draft agreement on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union to the EEU Member States for domestic harmonization procedures. Consideration will be given to the progress made in the execution of Resolution No. 8 of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council as of 20 May 2016 on the measures to ensure traceability of goods in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union.



The participants of the meeting will review the documents on the circulation of medicines and will consider abolishing Resolution No. 58 of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission as of 2 June 2016 on the application of anti-dumping measures by using anti-dumping duties against ferrosilicon manganese originating from Ukraine and imported to the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.



Some issues on the agenda are related the import and circulation of goods in the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union in connection with the accession of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization.



The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is set to discuss the signing of the protocol on the accession of Kyrgyzstan to the Agreement on movement of ozone depleting substances and products containing ODS and on accounting treatment of ozone depleting substances in mutual trade between the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union as of 29 May 2015.



Following the meeting the parties are expected to sign some international documents, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.