Belarus PM to partake in session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on Oct 25

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov will take part in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan, Armenia on 25 October, the press service of the Belarusian government told BelTA.

There are more than 15 items on the agenda concerning the operation of the Eurasian Economic Union. The heads of government of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia are expected to discuss the formation of the common markets of natural gas, oil and oil products, the initiative to implement the EAEU's digital agenda, and a set of measures to counteract the illegal turnover of goods in the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.



Participants of the session will also discuss the action plan to get rid of exemptions and restrictions on the movement of commodities, services, capital, and workforce in 2018-2019. There are plans to pay close attention to the roadmap on implementing the coordinated transport policy of the Eurasian Economic Union member states in the medium term. Among other things the heads of government will discuss the formation of the system for information exchange on the common electricity and energy market of the Union and the draft agreement on marking products with identification means.



The prime minister of Belarus is also expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .