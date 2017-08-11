Belarus PM to visit Kazakhstan on Aug 12-14

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov is expected to pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on 12-14 August, spokesman for the Belarusian prime minister Vladislav Sychevich told BelTA.

On Sunday, 13 August, Andrei Kobyakov is set to meet with his Kazakhstan counterpart Bakytzhan Sagintayev. The parties are expected to discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction within integration associations. The heads of government of Belarus and Kazakhstan will take part in the opening of the MadeinBelarus. Astana exhibition and the Belarus-Kazakhstan business forum.



On the same day Andrei Kobyakov is set to attend an official opening ceremony of the National Day of Belarus at the international specialized exhibition Expo 2017.



On Monday, 14 August, the prime minister will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The agenda includes 13 issues. The prime ministers will consider a report on the preparation of the main areas for the implementation of the EAEU digital agenda. The meeting will also highlight the progress made in drafting an agreement on the goods traceability mechanism in the union. The premiers will also discuss a draft agreement on pension coverage of the EAEU workers. The development of the common electric power market and measures to implement a coordinated transport policy are also on the agenda of the meeting. There are plans to discuss the preparation of agreements on preferential trade regimes with international partners of the union and other issues of mutual interest.



On the same day the prime ministers are expected to attend the pavilions of the EAEU member states at the Expo 2017, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .