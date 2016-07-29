Belarus, Poland to hold Good Neighborliness forum in October

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Poland will hold the anniversary Good Neighborliness Economic Forum in October. The preparations for the forum were discussed by Ambassador of Belarus Alexander Averyanov and Polish Deputy Minister of Economic Development Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is expected that the forum will be held in Belarus.



During the meeting the sides also discussed the current state and development prospects of the Belarusian-Polish economic cooperation and other events scheduled for 2016.



The sides also discussed the efforts to raise the efficiency of working groups in trade, investment, cooperation, and energy operating in the joint intergovernmental commission, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.