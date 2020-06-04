Belarus President appoints new government, PM

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has appointed Roman Golovchenko as new prime minister. Roman Golovchenko previously held the post of the chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry, BelTA has learned.

According to the head of state, Roman Golovchenko has a wealth of experience of working in various positions, including the diplomatic service, knows how to hold negotiations, was in charge of the military industrial complex.

«I told him yesterday that our government is a collective body. He is the chairman of the government. He is the speaker of this government. He has a vote. Of course, he has the upper hand in a tie vote. Despite that, however, he is responsible for discipline and order in government, for the final result,» the Belarusian leader stressed.

The president explained why Roman Golovchenko was his choice. «We have accomplished many things in agriculture, we understand which direction to go. In the mid-1990s there was nothing, food coupons were in use. Today we sell these products for $6 billion, and are food self-sufficient. We also know what to do in the manufacturing industry. But our products face tremendous competition,» Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that in the previous job Roman Golovchenko was dealing with the development of the industry at the highest technological level. «I want him to advance the industry to a higher technological level, in all areas where possible. He is a good organizer,« the president said.

