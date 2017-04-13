EN
    13:21, 13 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Belarus president signs Eurasian Economic Union's Customs Code

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has signed the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union, BelTA learned from Natalya Eismont, Press Secretary of the Belarusian head of state.


    The Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union will replace the Customs Union's Customs Code, which was adopted in 2009. The new document is supposed to lay down the necessary foundation for making the transition to unified customs regulations within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. The Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union is expected to come into force on 1 July 2017.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union
