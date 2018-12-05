Belarus president to visit Russia to participate in EAEU, CIS summit

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko will go to the Russian Federation in order to participate in a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and an informal meeting of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the press service of the Belarusian leader told BelTA.

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will meet in Saint Petersburg on 6 December. The heads of state are expected to discuss further advancement of integration processes, the implementation of the EAEU's digital agenda, and the formation of common markets of natural gas, oil, and oil products. Apart from that, the agenda includes items relating to the main directions of the EAEU's international activity, competition on transboundary markets, and cooperation in providing space and geoinformation services.



The same day Alexander Lukashenko will take part in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state. The CIS leaders will sum up results of this year's cooperation and will discuss the fulfillment of previously reached agreements and further advancement of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.