Belarus president urges to step up harvesting campaign

MINSK. KAZINFORM - It is needed to step up the harvesting campaign, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said during a working trip to Minsk Oblast on 29 July, BelTA has learned.

"It is needed to harvest about 500,000 tonnes per day. Then we will harvest 1 million tonnes within two days or two and a half days," the President said.

"The harvesting campaign is in full swing. As of today, over 30% of the areas under crops have been harvested in Belarus. The harvest made up 2.33 million tonnes," Vice Premier Mikhail Rusy said. "Belarusian agrarians cropped about 340,000 tonnes yesterday."



Purchase prices for agricultural products, production of certain cultivars, procurement of fodder, fulfillment of the president's instructions to develop sugar production, and other issues were discussed during the working trip.



In particular, Alexander Lukashenko reminded about the requirement to use more organic fertilizers. "The country will not spend foreign currency on fertilizers. You should apply more organic fertilizers," the President noted.



The head of state stressed that farms should fulfill the instructions to purchase bailing machines. The President saw Belarusian-made bailing machines which can be used in various conditions, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.