    12:48, 06 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Belarus' presidential election: Turnout at 12.75% after two days of early voting

    MINSK, KAZINFORM – After two days of early voting, 12.75% of eligible voters have cast their ballots. The data is available on the official website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus, BelTA has learned.

    According to the CEC, 11,26% of voters took advantage of the early voting opportunity in Brest Oblast. The turnout in Vitebsk Oblast stood at 12.16%, in Gomel Oblast at 16.44%, in Grodno Oblast at 10.01%, in Minsk Oblast at 12.61%, in Mogilev Oblast at 14.61% and in the city of Minsk at 11.73%.

    The total number of eligible voters is 6,836,585 people.

    Early voting started on 4 August and will last through 8 August inclusively.


    Belarus World News Elections
