Belarus' proposal to sell major share in agricultural machinery company to Kazakhstan still topical

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' proposal to sell a respectable number of shares in the agricultural machinery engineering company Gomselmash to Kazakhstan is still topical. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yermukhamet Yertysbayev made the statement after meeting with Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko on 23 May, BelTA has learned.

According to the ambassador, during the meeting the Belarusian head of state mentioned his old proposal to the previous president of Kazakhstan to sell a package of Gomselmash shares in order to launch large-scale production of Belarusian agricultural machines in Kazakhstan. "I think this proposal remains topical. Kazakhstan's new leadership may implement this project," Yermukhamet Yertysbayev said.



In his words, Belarusian machines and vehicles enjoy a strong demand in the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan. However, it is necessary to more broadly look at the possibilities and take into account the entire Central Asia. "It is necessary to think about some other major innovative projects. Not only Kazakhstan, but the entire Central Asia needs compact tractors. It is up to our engineers and innovative people to respond to the challenge. Kazakhstan has about $70 billion in the oil fund. Belarus has considerable R&D experience. There are great prospects for cooperation. I strongly hope and believe this project will be implemented," the diplomat stressed.



On the whole, the ambassador noted that Belarus' manufacturing experience and expertise are of great significance for Kazakhstan. "We've made several errors in the course of dismantling major enterprises. For instance, the Pavlodar tractor factory was one of the largest in the Soviet Union. But now we assemble Belarusian agricultural machines in many cities. Not only agricultural machines. We also assemble mining machines, shaft machinery, and lifts. In other words, Belarus is a very important trade and economic partner. We are optimistic about further advancement of bilateral relations," Yermukhamet Yertysbayev concluded, Kazinform refers to BelTA.