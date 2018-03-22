Belarus, RailLeasing to negotiate financial leasing in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus will hold negotiations with the Kazakhstan-based RailLeasong company on leasing Belarusian goods, reads the Council of Ministers' Resolution No. 204 dated 20 March 2018, BelTA has learned.

The resolution approved a draft agreement between the Belarusian government and RailLeasing to lease Belarusian-made goods in Kazakhstan as a basis for negotiations.



The Belarusian Industry Ministry and the Finance Ministry have been authorized to have talks with RailLeasing on the draft agreement and make non-essential amendments and additions to the document, if necessary. The Industry Ministry has also been authorized to sign the document if the sides reach an agreement within the scope of the approved draft.



Bank BelVEB has been designated as agent bank and will be entitled to 0.02% of the funds to be paid by Belarus as compensation from the government budget earmarked for these purposes. The resolution came into force on 21 March, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

Photo: belta.by