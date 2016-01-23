Belarus ranks 1st in CIS by number of students per 10,000 population, Kazakhstan 3rd

MINSK. KAZINFORM - In the 2014/2015 academic year, Belarus topped the list of the CIS member states in terms of the number of students in higher education institutions per 10,000 population. The country's ratio stood at 383 students per 10,000 people, BelTA learned from the National Statistics Committee of Belarus.

In Russia the figure was 356 students, in Kazakhstan 274.

The National Statistics Committee noted that almost every fourth young Belarusian citizen is enrolled at a higher education institution. As many as 336,400 young Belarusians presently study at 53 universities. There are 130 female students per 100 males.

Institutions of Belarus' system of higher education provide training in a wide range of disciplines and professions. There are fifteen major education fields that include more than 400 disciplines and specialities. Like in the previous years, the most popular majors are Communication, Law, Economy, Management, and Economy and Production Engineering. This year in Belarus there are 117,500 economy and law students and 66,300 engineering students. As many as 32,700 young Belarusians study education, 25,500 agriculture and forestry, some 21,400 pursue degrees in medicine, and 14,200 in humanities.

Saint Tatiana Day, or Russian Students Day, is celebrated in many countries, including Belarus, on 25 January, BelTA reports.