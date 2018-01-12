Belarus ready to become Silk Road Economic Belt hub

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is ready to become a hub of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Belarus' Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei said in an interview to Xinhua news agency, BelTA informs.

"The Silk Road Economic Belt initiative is absolutely beneficial for our open-economy country. We can see that as part of this initiative we can sell our goods along all the corridors that are being developed. As I said, we are intent and ready to become a hub to set up new production lines, develop various sectors of industry and economy that will benefit both Belarus and China," Vladimir Makei said.



In 2017 Belarus, being an active participant in the project, signed an agreement to expand the China-Europe freight rail services. "Today 15 container trains ply across Belarus, which means that we have already been actively working on the implementation of the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative. I think that this is just the beginning, and we intend to take an active participation in the implementation of this initiative," he said.



Speaking about the bilateral relations between Belarus and China in general, the diplomat expressed confidence that they would continue developing progressively and dynamically, while the cooperation in the context of the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative would get a new impetus.



"We can see China's growing potential and its role in the international arena. The recent National Congress of the Communist Party of China testified to the fact. A number of forward-looking initiatives were adopted at the congress. They will allow China to become one of the world's most, if not the most advanced, states," Vladimir Makei stressed, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.