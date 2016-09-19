Belarus ready to help Oman enhance cooperation with EEU

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is ready to help Oman enhance cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting with the representatives of the business circles of the Sultanate of Oman on 19 September, BelTA has learned.

"Our country is ready to help Oman enhance cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union. This is a huge market of goods and services of Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia which unites more than 170 million people," the head of state noted.

Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Belarus has advanced machine-building. The country is ready to export equipment to Oman and set up joint ventures there.



The President also sees good prospects for the development of investment cooperation. "Belarus has created the most favorable doing business conditions. The country guarantees the protection of private assets and investments, ensures the right for profit repatriation. We do not create any obstacles for the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects," Alexander Lukashenko said.



"The first Belarus-Oman business forum will open tomorrow. The participants of the forum will work out a concrete plan of cooperation between the representatives of the business circles of the two countries. I am convinced that we will be able to give a new impetus to the development of mutually beneficial ties," the Belarusian leader said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.