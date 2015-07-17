Belarus ready to promote Moldovan products to Eurasian Economic Union

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Taking into account the well-developed industry, transport and logistics infrastructure Belarus can become a platform for processing, storing, and promoting Moldovan products to the market of the Eurasian Economic Union. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko made the statement during expanded-participation negotiations with Moldova President Nicolae Timofti on 16 July, BelTA has learned.

Alexander Lukashenko underlined that Belarus is open to Moldovan proposals in this regard. "These products should be quality ones. Businessmen should come to Belarus with an open heart and soul. No bribes or extortions! And quality above all! If you win the tender, everything will be honest and fair. I've promised it to the president of Moldova," said the Belarusian leader.

At the same time there is interest in the joint processing of Moldovan fruits and vegetables in Belarus. "Moldovan lands grow good fruits and vegetables. Quality wines, cognacs, and other products are made over there. And we buy them from you in large amounts," noted the Belarusian leader. In 2014 alone Belarus accounted for 42% of Moldova's export of wines and about 25% of the export of fruits and vegetables.

Belarus is also ready to share its accomplishments in the areas where the country possesses serious experience and resources, in particular, the construction of roads and infrastructure, the construction of dairy farms and other agribusiness installations. According to the Belarusian head of state, the sides can work harder in these areas if Moldovan partners are interested in that.

The Belarus President said he believes that the potential for cooperation between chambers of commerce and industry as well as other agencies that unite business circles should also be used for the sake of establishing ties between economic operators. According to Alexander Lukashenko, more frequent business forums are in order.

The Belarusian head of state was satisfied with the high intensity of bilateral contacts in the humanitarian sphere - science, education, sport and other areas. Alexander Lukashenko said he believes that the organization of Belarusian Culture Days in Moldova this autumn will be the next step in this direction. Next year Belarus intends to welcome Moldovan cultural workers on a reciprocal visit.

"We have no grudge against Moldova. We are very open in relations with our Moldovan friends. Our people are very good-natured. They treat the Moldovan nation very well," said the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko said he believes that the two countries have the foundation to build up bilateral relations. He said he was confident that Belarus-Moldova cooperation will be improved as a result of the visit although the level of cooperation is high enough already. "But there are always higher goals to accomplish. We are resolute to do that," stressed the Belarusian leader, BelTA reports.