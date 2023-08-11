Belarus ready to sell more agricultural machines, automobiles to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Belarus is ready to increase deliveries of agricultural machines and automobiles to Kazakhstan. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Dmitry Krutoi made the statement as he met with the recently appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Dauren Abayev on 10 August.

Dmitry Krutoi and Dauren Abayev exchanged opinions about items on the bilateral agenda and about interaction in international organizations. The sides praised the advancement of the Belarus-Kazakhstan dialogue that is forming on a solid foundation of strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation, the press service of the Belarusian embassy in Russia said, BelTA reports.

The diplomats discussed results of an official visit of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to Belarus on 18-19 June and progress in realizing the reached agreements. Close attention was paid to the intensification of political interaction at all levels and measures to step up bilateral trade and manufacturing cooperation between the two countries.

Dmitry Krutoi confirmed Belarus' readiness to ship more agricultural machines and automobiles, which have earned a good reputation in Kazakhstan. He mentioned it is necessary to more broadly use the practice of organization of major events involving representatives of Belarusian and Kazakh business circles as an effective stimulus for promoting trade and economic ties.

Dmitry Krutoi and Dauren Abayev also exchanged opinions about ways to expand interregional cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan, to bolster contacts in education, and advance mutual tourism.

As part of the discussion about the multilateral agenda the sides mentioned that Belarus and Kazakhstan abide by principles of respect for the sovereign equality of countries and the observance of international law. They expressed confidence that amid complicated geopolitical conditions and external challenges Belarus and Kazakhstan will step up coordination in integration bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and the Commonwealth of Independent States in addition to pouring more efforts into mutual support at international platforms, primarily the United Nations Organization and the OSCE.