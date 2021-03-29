EN
    16:28, 29 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Belarus reports 1,050 new COVID-19 cases, 1,319 recoveries in past 24 hours

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 1,319 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

    The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 318,681 cases. A total of 309,535 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

    As many as 2,219 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

    All in all, Belarus performed 5,330,319 tests, including 19,652 tests in the past 24 hours, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


