TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:28, 21 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Belarus reports 1,944 new COVID-19 cases, 2,282 recoveries in past 24 hours

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus registered 1,944 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 2,282 coronavirus patients recovered, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry, BelTA reports.

    The nationwide COVID-19 tally has reached 173,523 cases. A total of 151,635 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

    As many as 1,324 COVID-19 patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died since the infection's outbreak in Belarus.

    Belarus performed 3,778,152 tests, 30,079 – in the past 24 hours.

