20:36, 21 June 2021 | GMT +6
Belarus reports 475 new COVID-19 cases, 267 recoveries in past 24h
MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 267 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.
The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 411,153 cases. A total of 404,025 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.
As many as 3,053 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.
All in all, Belarus performed 6,655,621 tests, including 10,518 tests in the past 24 hours, Kazinform refers to BelTA.