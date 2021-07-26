EN
    22:29, 26 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Belarus reports 648 new COVID-19 cases, 492 recoveries

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 648 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 492 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

    The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 441,356 cases. A total of 435,374 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

    As many as 3,403 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

    All in all, Belarus performed 7,214,231 tests, including 11,179 tests in the past 24 hours.


