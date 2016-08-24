EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:32, 24 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Belarus, Russia discuss cooperation between security councils

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev met with State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas during his visit to Belarus on 22 August. Consultations were held by experts of the Security Councils of the two countries on the same day, BelTA learnt from the State Secretariat of the Security Council of Belarus.

    The parties discussed joint steps to strengthen regional and international security, exchanged opinions on the situation in the CSTO zone, talked over cooperation between the Security Councils, as well as the improvement of the legal framework between the two states.

    Special attention was paid to peacekeeping activities of Belarus and Russia. The Belarusian military are currently taking part in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. Russia also possesses rich experience in peacekeeping activities. The parties expressed interest in joint training of peacekeeping units.

    The strengthening of the regional taskforce of Belarus and Russia is possible through enhancing the level of its technology intensiveness, representatives of the Security Councils of the two countries stressed.

    Kazinform refers to Belta.by 

    Tags:
    Russia Eurasian Economic Union Belarus Security News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!