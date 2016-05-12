Belarus, Russia to discuss cooperation in EEU, CIS, CSTO

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov will meet in Minsk to discuss cooperation in international organizations, spokesman for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Mironchik told reporters on 12 May, BelTA has learned.

Sergei Lavrov will pay a working visit to Belarus from 15 to 16 May. "The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs is expected to meet with Vladimir Makei. The agenda for the meeting includes a wide range of issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation in different international organizations, first of all in the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Dmitry Mironchik said.



The parties will also discuss mutual assistance and coordination of activities in various international organizations. "The sides will exchange views on the most pressing issues of regional and global security and stability," the spokesman pointed out. Dmitry Mironchik added that the talks will also touch upon matters related to the development of the legal framework and the cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Russia, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.