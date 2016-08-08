Belarus, Russia to set up big machine-building cluster in Vologda Oblast

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The biggest Belarusian-Russian machine-building cluster will be set up in Vologda Oblast, BelTA learned from the website of the government of this Russian region.

Corresponding protocols of intent were signed between MAZ, MTZ and Dorelectromash and the regional government of Russia, the Cherepovets administration, and Cherepovets Casting and Mechanical Plant on 5 August. An extended session of the expert group to discuss the establishment of the machine-building cluster in Vologda Oblast took place during the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the Cherepovets-based plant.

The cluster will produce specialized tractor equipment for the agricultural industry, construction and municipal sectors, forestry industry. A wide range of projects will be developed. For example, Dorelectromash and Cherepovets Casting and Mechanical Plant plan to launch the joint manufacture of loader-excavators. MAZ also plans to set up an independent maintenance center on the premises of Cherepovets Casting and Mechanical Plant and organize a big transport and logistics company equipped with tractor trucks with Yaroslavl-made engines, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.