Belarus second in air defense competition during International Army Games 2016

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian team finished second during the Keys to the Sky competition as part of the International Army Games 2016, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian TV company VoyenTV. The TV company operates under the aegis of the Defense Ministry and is meant to cover the life of the Belarusian army.

According to the source, the Belarusian team did well in the semifinals and the final stage of the contest.

In the final stage the team had to fire live air defense missiles to destroy aerial targets. All the targets were destroyed. Russia finished first, Kazakhstan came third.



The international contest Keys to the Sky gathered six teams - three from Russia, one from Kazakhstan, another one from Belarus, and yet another one from China. Each team included 17 people. All the teams had to use the Russian air defense missile systems S-300PS and S-300PM Favorit.



BelTA reported earlier that Belarusian teams are taking part in eight contests during the International Army Games 2016, which are scheduled to take place in Russia and Kazakhstan on 30 July - 13 August. A total of 120 teams from 19 countries from Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America are taking part in the International Army Games 2016. The events are taking place in 20 exercise areas and involve over 3,000 military personnel and over 350 combat vehicles. The International Army Games 2016 features 23 contests, including ten contests introduced for the first time, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.