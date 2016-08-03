Belarus second in Keys to Sky competition during International Army Games 2016

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian team came second during the Keys to the Sky competition as part of the International Army Games 2016, which are scheduled to take place in Russia and Kazakhstan on 30 July - 13 August, representatives of the Belarusian Defense Ministry told BelTA.

After two stages the Belarusian team came second while the Russian team came first.

The first stage of the competition was meant to showcase skills of vehicle drivers. Every team was represented by one driver of the illuminating and targeting radar or the missile launcher vehicle. The drivers had to drive a MAZ-543 truck in tight corners and overcome an obstacle course.



As the second stage of the competition the teams had to prepare an illuminating and targeting radar and a missile launcher vehicle for march and travel along a designated route. Once at the designated location, the teams had to deploy components of an S-300 air defense missile system and perform their topographic positioning.



The contest will end on 7 August. The contest Keys to the Sky is taking place in the exercise area Ashuluk in Astrakhan Oblast, Russia. Teams from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and China are taking part in the competition. Each country is represented by a combat crew of 17 people. A total of 120 teams from 19 countries from Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America take part in the International Army Games 2016. The events take place in 20 exercise areas, are expected to involve over 3,000 military personnel and over 350 combat vehicles. The International Army Games 2016 features 23 contests, including ten contests introduced for the first time, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.