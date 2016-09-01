Belarus shortlisted as Europe's Outsourcing Destination of the Year

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and its Hi-Tech Park companies reached the final of the European Outsourcing Association (EOA) 2016 competition EOA Awards, BelTA learned from the website of the Hi-Tech Park.

Reaching the EOA Awards 2016 final was Belarus as a country in general (in the nomination Outsourcing Destination of the Year) and two leading companies of the Hi-Tech Park: EPAM (in the nomination European IT Outsourcing Project of the Year) and IBA Group (in the nomination Award for Corporate Social Responsibility).

The nomination for the international award proves that the Belarusian IT outsourcing industry has been making a significant contribution to the national economy and serves as a basis for the development of the information-oriented society and the knowledge-based economy in the country. Belarus is home to Eastern Europe's biggest IT outsourcing providers.



IBA Group has been shortlisted for the Award for Corporate Social Responsibility thanks to its project "Popularization of Information Technology in the Republic of Belarus Among People with Disabilities". The project resulted in 120 people undergoing courses on the basics of system administration, including 89 trained remotely. After the courses IBA organized a nationwide competition on system administration for people with disabilities. Partaking in the competition were 45 course listeners. Ten of them were selected for the final. Today former students share their knowledge with other, while six of them, including the winner, have been employed.



The winners in every nomination will be announced at the EOA Awards 2016 ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria.



The European Outsourcing Association is Europe's leading outsourcing association representing the interests of legal entities and individuals along the whole outsourcing range, including customers, providers and advisers. EOA aims at improving and developing the outsourcing industry through awareness, education, standards and thought leadership.



The 2016 EOA Awards recognize and celebrate the significant achievements of companies who have demonstrated innovation, excellence and best-practice in pan-European outsourcing, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.