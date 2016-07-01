Belarus shows interest in joint investment projects with Germany

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is interested in the implementation of joint investment projects with Germany, BelTA learnt from the press service of the Economy Ministry of Belarus.

"On 30 June the Economy Ministry played host to a meeting of Economy Minister Vladimir Zinovsky and First Deputy Economy Minister Alexander Zaborovsky with a delegation of the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce led by Deputy CEO Volker Treier. The parties discussed economic and investment cooperation between Belarus and Germany," the ministry said.



At the start of the meeting Vladimir Zinovsky took note of Belarus' high interest in cooperation with German business, implementation of joint investment projects and invited German companies to the Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park Great Stone.



First Deputy Economy Minister Alexander Zaborovsky praised progress in the joint work between Belarusian and German businessmen despite the growing uncertainty in the regional and global economy, mainly related to the recent events in the EU and the situation on the spot financial markets. "These factors hinder the planning and adoption of decisions on joint projects, assessment of risks, capital attraction and the building of long-term cooperation plans," Alexander Zaborovsky said.



According to the First Deputy Economy Minister, business minimizes its commercial risks through bilateral personal contacts and joint efficient projects. "The major goal of the state in this respect is to create more comfortable conditions for doing business and provide clear rules of the game for a long-term perspective," he stressed. Alexander Zaborovsky cited as a good example the Great Stone Park and free economic zones, which preferential treatment is guaranteed by the state.



For his part, Volker Treier noted the importance of communication and cooperation for the development of economic and investment ties between Belarus and Germany, praised Belarus' potential and opportunities to boost the bilateral trade and investment in Belarus from Germany.

Alexander Zaborovsky informed the German guests about the main areas of development of the Belarusian economy, investment opportunities in Belarus, promising niches on the Belarusian market for foreign companies, taking into account the creation of the new Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation.



In the second half of 2016 Belarus and Germany will hold a number of bilateral activities, and the two parties agreed to encourage the companies and individuals of the two countries to participate in them, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.