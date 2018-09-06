Belarus shows interest in Kazakhstan's public service centers experience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of the working visit to Kazakhstan, a large delegation of Belarus' Ministry of Labor and Social Protection led by Minister Irina Kostevich made a tour of a Public Service Center in Astana, Kazinform cites Ablaikhan Ospanov, CEO of "Government for Citizens" Public Corporation.

"I told our guests about new trends in the development of public services in our country, including social services provided through the front offices of the public corporation and the e-government portal. They showed interest in the experience of Kazakhstan on the transition to the proactive principle of providing public services. By the way, in the near future, we will provide 21 types of social services in a pro-active format," the head of the public corporation posted on social media.

He also mentioned that the Belarusian colleagues highly appreciated the work Kazakhstan is carrying out to digitalize and optimize public services, especially in the sphere of labor and social protection of the population.