Belarus-Slovakia business forum to make part of Slavonic Bazaar

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian-Slovak business forum titled as Innovations is a Way to Successful Integration will take place as part of the international art festival Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk on 12-14 July, BelTA learnt from the Vitebsk Oblast marketing center.

The forum provides platform for meetings of Belarusian authorities and businessmen with foreign partners: international organizations, businessmen and financial organizations. Apart from establishing useful contacts for advancing innovative systems of modern economy the event also pursues the goals of enhancing social significance of business initiative, development of small and medium-sized business through support at the local level.



Partaking in the forum will be representatives of the authorities, Belarusian, Russian and European SMEs promotion associations, financial institutions. The eventful program of the forum will provide the opportunity to discuss prospects of cooperation in energy, mechanical engineering, woodworking, pharmaceutics, agriculture, light industry, tourism and recuperation. The business part of the forum will comprise a plenary session; signing of agreements; an international conference, Tourism Without Boundaries; exhibitions Innovative technologies, Light Industry, Food Industry, Tour Business; a business matchmaking session and tours around Vitebsk companies.



A Viper SD4 aircraft will be presented in the Gorovets DOSAAF Aero Club in Vitebsk.



A series of cultural events will be held as part of the business forum. They include an evening of Slovak films in the Mir cinema house, an exhibition of photo artists, a fashion show by Vitebsk designers and many more. The 16th edition of the nationwide fair of small business in Vitebsk will showcase products made by manufacturers from across the country.



The main events of the international business forum will take place in the Planeta cultural and entertainment center. Organizers are the Vitebsk Oblast Executive Committee, the Vitebsk City Hall, Vitebsk Oblast Marketing Center and the Embassy of Slovak Republic in Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.