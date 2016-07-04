Belarus, South Korea to cooperate in biotechnologies, ICT

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and the Republic of Korea plan to cooperate in the area of biotechnologies, ICT, robotics, optics and 3D printing technologies, BelTA learnt from the press service of the State Science and Technology Committee.

The matter was discussed at a meeting between Chairman of the State Science and Technology Committee of Belarus Alexander Shumilin and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Belarus Kim Yong-Ho on 4 July.



The Chairman of State Science and Technology Committee of Belarus stressed that the economic development of Belarus and the Republic of Korea is not supported by natural resources and is aimed at the industry, high technology and active foreign trade. "That is why we have a common goal which is the development of the intellectual and creative economy," stressed Alexander Shumilin.



He also noted that the Republic of Korea is a global leader in the e-government development, the informatization of the society and the support of projects in the OTC sector. The development of the knowledge society is one of Belarus' national priorities.



For his part, Kim Yong-Ho said that science, technology and personnel training are at a high level in Belarus. Therefore, the two countries have many points of interaction in high technology and can create joint high-tech industries, including in robotics engineering and optics. He also noted that in the Republic of Korea science and technology are considered a promising area of development. The science-intensiveness of the GDP reaches 4.29%.



In order to enhance bilateral cooperation, the parties are planning to hold a session of the Belarusian-Korean working group on science and technology in Seoul in November 2016, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.