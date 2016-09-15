Belarus suggested as platform for enhanced EU-EEU cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus might become a platform for strengthening the cooperation between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), German political scientist Alexander Rahr said in an interview with the Belarus 1 TV channel, BelTA has learned.

“Everyone understands that it is necessary to find some form of cooperation, deeper cooperation, between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union. Many in Germany think that Belarus is the first candidate to become a platform that can make such cooperation possible,” Alexander Rahr said.

He pointed out that he does not observe any particular criticism from the West regarding the results of the parliamentary elections in Belarus. “Rather, there are hopes that after the elections, the relations between the European Union and Belarus will be restored to the level that existed ten years ago,” the political scientist added.

Meanwhile, Alexander Rahr said he believes that the Western opponents got a better idea of both the Belarusian policy and the country's leadership. “It is getting clear that, in fact, most Belarusians are happy and satisfied with their life. There was no understanding of this before,” Alexander Rahr noted. In his words, the EU has realized that it is wrong to force such countries as Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus that are located between Europe and Russia to make a choice “with us or without us”. “Now, as far as I can see, the EU has adjusted its policy with regard to Eastern Europe, and has stopped taking to them in that way,” he said.

Alexander Rahr also expressed confidence that the idea to create a common space from Lisbon to Vladivostok is the only viable concept for the restoration of the European unity. The political scientist pointed out that Belarus will benefit the most from this idea, and it should take its place in this space.



