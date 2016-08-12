Belarus suggests stepwise action to create single pharmaceutical market in Eurasian union

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Belarus suggests taking stepwise action to create the single pharmaceutical market in the Eurasian Economic Union, Belarus' Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said when speaking at an expanded-participation meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Sochi, BelTA has learned.

Andrei Kobyakov noted that Belarus is concerned over the lack of progress in the development of the single internal market of medicines in the Eurasian Economic Union. "We are lagging behind the initial plans in terms of the implementation of the provisions of the EEU Treaty on the single market of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. If we cannot do this at once, let's do it step by step. We agreed on this when meeting in a narrow format," the Belarusian prime Minister said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.