Belarus suggests universal approach to indirect VAT on digital services in EAEU

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus believes the Eurasian Economic Union needs an agreement on the indirect collection of VAT from companies, which sell digital services to legal persons, BelTA learned from Belarusian Deputy Tax and Duties Minister Ella Selitskaya on 21 December.

The official explained that the collection of indirect taxes is regulated by the relevant addendum to the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty, BelTA reports. However, the document does not mention digital services. "We would like to come to terms with our partners in the Eurasian Economic Union, primarily Russians, on how we will collect this tax. We would like to stipulate the necessary procedure within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. It has to be done because it is a promising avenue, one of the rapidly developing kinds of business," Ella Selitskaya noted.



"We are now negotiating. Once we come to any terms, we will release the news for the benefit of our taxpayers," she added.



"The so-called Google tax has been collected in Belarus since 1 January 2018 from foreign companies, which sell digital services to natural persons. Russia will start collecting VAT from companies, which sell digital services to legal persons or self-employed businessmen, starting next year," said the official.