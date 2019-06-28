Belarus, Tajikistan sign strategic partnership treaty President

MINSK. KAZINFORM A treaty on strategic partnership was signed by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon in a ceremony at the Palace of Independence in Minsk on 28 June, BelTA has learned.

"This is a historic moment. Speaking figuratively it is like going to space in the relations between the state," the Belarusian president told reporters after the talks. "We have formalized the qualitatively new status of the bilateral relations and confirmed the intention to actively develop them in all areas of mutual interest. This is the natural result of a long journey which Belarus and Tajikistan undertook in building the interstate relations, he added.

The heads of state also concluded the joint statement to confirm their interest to develop all-round cooperation in the long term and emphasized the need for deepening the interstate relations.



Aleksandr Lukashenko and Emomali Rahmon noted the similarity of the two countries' positions on key issues of international agenda and pledged to strengthen cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations. They also stressed the need for further joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, extremism, illegal migration and other threats and challenges.



The parties welcomed the interaction between the business circles of Belarus and Tajikistan and drew attention to the considerable potential in trade and economy, emphasizing the interest of both sides to intensify efforts to set up effective joint manufacturing facilities, to harness the opportunities of free economic zones, boost bilateral trade.



A number of important documents on cooperation in various fields was signed in the presence of the presidents of the two countries. Agreements were concluded between the Information Ministry of Belarus and the Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan, the Investigative Committee of Belarus and the General Prosecutor's Office of Tajikistan, and the Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The parties also concluded an agreement on interbank cooperation.



The Sport and Tourism Ministry of Belarus and the Youth and Sport Committee of Tajikistan signed a program of cooperation in physical culture and sport for 2019-2023. The education ministries of the two states agreed on cooperation in vocational, secondary special and professional education. An agreement was signed between the Academy of Public Administration under the aegis of the President of the Republic of Belarus and the Agency of Civil Service under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan. The two countries also signed executive program of Belarus-Tajikistan sci-tech cooperation for 2019-2020.



The agreement on cooperation in the use of genetic resources of plants and animals for commercial products was signed between the Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan, BelTA reports.