Belarus, Tatarstan to run joint DNA research

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Health workers of Belarus and Tatarstan will be doing joint molecular genetic research, BelTA learned from Director of the Alexandrov National Cancer Center of Belarus Oleg Sukonko.

"We will be doing DNA research, sign the corresponding agreements and share the corresponding information," said Oleg Sukonko.



A delegation from Tatarstan (Russia) led by Healthcare Minister Adel Vafin paid a visit to the Alexandrov National Cancer Center of Belarus on 24 July. Belarusian medical workers are expected to pay a return visit. Next year healthcare workers of the two countries will hold a joint conference.



Some 20-50 Russians come to Belarus to treat cancer. This year the Alexandrov National Cancer Center of Belarus has already earned nearly $2.5 million from the export of services provided to Russian citizens, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .