EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:44, 28 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Belarus to always prioritize EAEU market Economy

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM The market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will always be a high priority for Belarus, BelTA learned from Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Yeudachenka during a session of section No.5 of the scientific advisory board for social and economic development of Belarus under the Council of Ministers' Presidium.

    According to the official, when Belarus signed the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty in 2014, the country expected to get broad and equal access to all the energy resources and raw materials of the new union as well as the largest common market of commodities, services, capital, and workforce. “It is a 170-million strong market that we know well. We expect that it will always be an important and high-priority market for us regardless of how Belarus' trade, economic, and investment cooperation with countries from other regions develops,” stressed the first deputy minister of foreign affairs.

     

    Andrei Yeudachenka also remarked that participation in the project to create the Eurasian Economic Union has a lot of potential benefits for Belarus. “We expect that by implementing this project we take our economic cooperation with other countries and regions to the next level,” said the official. 

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!