Belarus to attend 2016 Universal Postal Congress in Istanbul

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus will attend the 26th Universal Postal Congress that will be held in Istanbul, Turkey from 20 September to 7 October, BelTA learned from the national postal service Belpochta.

The Universal Postal Congress is the supreme authority of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). This time, it will discuss and adopt the Istanbul World Postal Strategy as the UPU's road map for the 2017-2020 work cycle. The 2016 Congress will be chaired by Turkey with Cuba, Belarus, China and Kenya as vice-chairs.

Attending the Congress will be representatives of the Belarusian Communications and Information Technology Ministry and Belpochta. All in all, the event will bring together representatives of 192 member countries of the UPU.



The Universal Postal Congress convenes every four years to address strategic issues of postal service and determine the general program of activities. Belarus has been a UPU member since 1947, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.