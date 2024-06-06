Belarus to become SCO's full member at Astana summit in July

Belarus will become a full member of the SCO at the organization's Astana summit in July, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forum “SCO's role in new conditions: joining efforts for universal security, stability and prosperity” in Tashkent, BELTA reported.

Zhang Ming noted that the SCO family is growing bigger and bigger.

“At the upcoming SCO summit in Astana next month, a decision will be made on Belarus’ accession to the organization, and thus the number of member states will reach a historic double-digit figure,” he stated.

The SCO secretary-general also drew attention to the fact that “over more than 20 years, the organization has transformed from a regional platform for meetings of heads of state into a huge, comprehensive international organization.”

Speaking about promising areas of cooperation within the organization, Zhang Ming pointed out that the SCO deals with not only “highest-level” tasks, such as politics, diplomacy, peace, development, security, but also with matters that have to do with people's everyday life, such as tourism, sports, waste management.

“The above-mentioned achievements eloquently show that the Shanghai spirit is consistent with common interests, the organization’s original purpose of maintaining security and stability, ensuring sustainable development. Cooperation within the SCO will only grow stronger,” he said.

The 19th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forum is taking place in Tashkent on 5 June. The event is organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. More than 40 experts from 10 countries take part in it, including many national think tanks from the SCO member states, specialists from observer states and dialogue partners, as well as the leadership of the SCO Secretariat and the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. Zhang Ming said that today's forum would discuss topics that will have a great impact on the development of the SCO in the new era.