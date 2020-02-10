Belarus to hold cultural days in Oman, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine in 2020

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Days of Belarusian Culture will take place in Oman, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine in 2020, Belarus' Culture Minister Yuri Bondar said at the ministerial board meeting on 7 February, BelTA has learned.

«This year the Days of Belarusian Culture will be held in Oman, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine,» Yuri Bondar said. In his words, the Days of Belarusian Culture in Kiev will be a long-awaited event. The talks on the event were underway for nearly two years. «We plan to hold them in autumn 2020 there,» the minister said, BelTA reports.