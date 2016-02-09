Belarus to host CSTO peacekeeping exercise in September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - An exercise of the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Belarus in September, BelTA learned from Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Nikolai Bordyuzha on 9 February.

Nikolai Bordyuzha remarked that the CSTO has great plans for this year. In particular, plans have been made to arrange an exercise with a force potential as well as concrete special operations. Speaking about the peacekeeping exercise, the official said that some adjustments will be made to introduce new components to the combat training of the troops.

The CSTO Secretary General also mentioned results of his meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. In particular, the meeting touched upon the matters that worry the CSTO member states most of all at present.

Speaking about Eastern Europe, Nikolai Bordyuzha noted that the possibility of a massive inflow of refugees is the primary concern. "As you can see, many European nations are taking measures to reroute the refugees that have come from combat zones. It is possible that attempts will be made to redirect refugee traffic to our countries. This is why we are taking concrete measures involving the migration services and the border service agencies," noted the CSTO Secretary General.

According to Nikolai Bordyuzha, this problem should always be in the center of attention. He noted that a system exists in the CSTO to share information and monitor the situation. "If we notice any unfavorable trends, the relevant measures will certainly be taken. We have the collective potential for such measures," he stressed.

The buildup of the military infrastructure near the CSTO borders is the second problem that raises major concerns, said the Secretary General. In his words, the problem is manifested as a large number of combat aircraft, which now patrol along the borders of Belarus and Russia, and as the emergence of heavy weapon systems in the Baltic states. "It is also manifested as regular comments about someone allegedly wanting to conquer the Baltic states, although you must understand what kind of drivel this is. Nevertheless, such provocative comments are made for the sake of continuing the military infrastructure buildup near our borders. We are concerned. Certainly, these factors cannot influence stability and security efforts. Naturally both Russia and Belarus monitor the situation and the necessary measures will be taken if need be," said Nikolai Bordyuzha.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by