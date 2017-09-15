Belarus to host Days of Kazakhstan Culture in 2018

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Belarus will be held in 2018, head of the main culture and analytics department at the Culture Ministry of Belarus Vasily Chernik said at the international conference "Kazakhstan-Belarus: 25 years of the diplomatic relations. Results, reality and prospects" on 14 September, BelTA has learned.

"Such events are held on a regular basis. In 2014 the Days of Belarusian Culture took place in Astana. The Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Belarus will be held in 2018," Vasily Chernik said.



Belarus and Kazakhstan have been steadily developing cultural cooperation in line with the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in culture, science and education signed on 17 January 1996 and the ministerial agreement on cooperation in culture and art.



The cultural establishments of the two countries enjoy steady cooperation as well. Representatives of Kazakhstan take an active part in the Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk concerts, theater and film festivals organized in Belarus. Partner relations have been established between museums. The countries are mulling over an exchange of exhibitions. In November the residents and guests of the Belarusian capital will be able to get familiar with the Golden Man exhibition project at the National Art Museum of Belarus. Minsk will also play host to a display of Kazakhstan traditional artworks and unique archeological artifacts.



The Belarusian diaspora in Kazakhstan plays an important role in the development of the cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two states. There are 13 ethno-cultural associations in the country's big administrative centers.



Taking part in the international conference "Kazakhstan-Belarus: 25 years of the diplomatic relations. Results, reality and prospects" were heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Belarus, MPs, government members, representatives of analytical structures and universities. The forum discussed cooperation in the information, culture, science, economy and education sectors, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .