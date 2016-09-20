EN
    22:25, 20 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Belarus to host ISU European Figure Skating Championship 2019

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus will host the ISU European Figure Skating Championship in 2019. The information was confirmed by executive secretary of the Skating Union of Belarus Alexei Khatylev, BelTA has learned.

    The tournament will take place on 21-27 January 2019. It is planned that the competitions will be held at Minsk Arena. 

    Apart from the Belarusian capital, competing to host the ISU European Figure Skating Championship 2019 was Zagreb, Graz, Kiev and Tallinn. The ISU European Figure Skating Championship 2017 will take place in Ostrava, the Czech Republic. In 2018 the tournament will be hosted by Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

