Belarus to market its goods via Gazprombank Leasing, Eximleasing, KazAgroFinance

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian government approved draft agreements with Gazprombank Leasing (Russia), Eximleasing (Ukraine) and KazAgroFinance (Kazakhstan) on providing goods produced in Belarus to Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan under the terms of financial lease. The decision is contained in Council of Ministers' Resolutions No. 352, 353, 354 of 2 May 2016 published on the national legal internet portal, BelTA informs.

The documents were adopted in line with Decree No.466 "Concerning some measures on the sale of goods produced in the Republic of Belarus" of 24 September 2009. The Industry and Finance Ministries of Belarus have been authorized to hold talks with the Russian, Ukrainian and Kazakhstani companies and sign the relevant agreements. They are allowed to introduce minor amendments and additions to the agreements if necessary.



Belgazprombank, Belarusbank and BPS-Sberbank have been named agent banks for the implementation of the conditions of the agreements.



The resolutions come into force on the day of their adoption, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.