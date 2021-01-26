EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:24, 26 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Belarus to play at ice hockey tournament in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM The Belarusian national ice hockey team will take part at PariMatch Qazaqstan Hockey Open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, BelTA has learned.

    Participating in the tournament will also be two teams of Kazakhstan and the Olympic team of Russia. Belarus will open the tournament against Kazakhstan on 10 February, face Russia on 11 February and take on the second Kazakhstan team on 12 February, BelTA reports.

    The forthcoming tournament will be the first major competition for the Belarusian national team following a one-year hiatus. In early February 2020 Belarus played at the international tournament, Kaufland Cup, in Slovakia and placed third there. Back ten, Belarus lost to Slovakia's national team 3-4 and the Olympic team of Russia 0-1.


    Tags:
    Belarus Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!